Nigerian veteran actor and producer Ramsey Nouah has hinted at a new project which is a documentary on kingpin Shina Rambo

The actor also shared a teaser of the former kingpin, who is now a pastor, as he shared some of his experiences in the 90s

The video has sparked reactions from top movie stars as well as Ramsey’s fans and followers, who are anticipating the release of the new movie

Veteran actor and producer Ramsey Nouah has shared a documentary of the 90s robbery kingpin Shina Rambo, which he is currently working on.

The teaser shared by the actor also comes with a clip of Shina Rambo, who is now a pastor, recounting some of his robbery experiences.

Video of kingpin now pastor speaking. Credit: @ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

"I am Pastor Oluwanifise Matthew Akoko formerly known as Shina Rambo. I made a covenant with the devil," he started in the teaser.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Ramsey Nouah wrote:

“Nobody can tell our stories better than we do. Shina Rambo in the making.”

See the video below:

According to Wikipedia, Shina Rambo is a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin who terrorised Southwest Nigeria in the 1990s. He was born in Abeokuta, Ogun state. He was fetish and believed in rituals and human sacrifices.

Many react to movie teaser

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

kodedbayb:

"I'm shocked to my bones to know his still alive ☻️like how?"

iyke_joel24

"Heard his stories, . Someday I would be Directing great Nigerian stories. more wins to you boss."

ngozi213:

"The era of Shina Rambo to be relived in a movie? Wowwww!"

akinflow:

"Congratulations you got to him before me. M more wins."

