A viral video showed the moment Nigerian singers Rema and Ayra Starr shared the stage at the NYC Show

A clip showed the body chemistry between the two Nigerian singers as they hugged and almost kissed on stage

The video has sparked reactions from many fans and followers of the two singers, with many gushing over their show of love

Nigerian singers Ayra Starr and Rema are currently making headlines over the body chemistry that happened between them on stage at the NYC show.

After Ayra Starr’s performance, the video showed the moment Rema pulled her to himself as he hugged her, but many are talking about a clip from the video that showed them almost kissing on stage.

Ayra Starr and Rema on stage. Credit: @ayrastarr @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked reactions on social media.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Rema and Ayra Starr’s body chemistry on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

one_day_sholly:

"Reme wan kiss my babe ni shaa."

iamtobianoyung:

"They almost kiss."

hk_________baddest_fitness:

"They wanted to kiss but they changed Their mind."

abasalit0:

"Ayra don wan make e cast now she did not know that we’ve already know."

uyai_vee:

"I day suspect this two."

melcarsson_1:

"This people almost forget themselves na kiss them nearly kiss like that?"

sureboyleo:

"Why’s he looking at her like that? I no dy like nonsense oo… Rema respect urself o."

k_soyoye:

"Why he wan kiss her ! Werey shey mo everybody Lara bayi."

tomzy_jnr:

"Rema go don knack this girl."

ykeezyofficial:

"Na everybody Rema wan kiss forget say Ayra na her label mate ."

Rema crushes on Tems, puts her picture on his Twitter profile

Nigerian singer and songwriter Rema might be having a crush on 2022 BET Award winner Tems.

Rema, who took to his Twitter handle to spark reactions via his different tweets, talked about Tems’ beauty as he said she is pretty.

He wrote:

“Tems is fine asf.”

Rema's tweet was met with mixed reactions from many of his fans and followers on social media.

