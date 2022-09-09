Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW, once again sparked hilarious reactions with his actions on social media

The funny being was a guest of celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London, and their meeting was a lovely scene to behold

Isreal went on his knees upon sighting the man of God as Davido jokingly hit him in the back and ordered him to stand up

Davido's logistics manager. Isreal DMW is counting down to his wedding, and he has gone to the United Kingdom to seek spiritual support ahead of his big day.

A video of the funny character meeting up with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London has got many social media users talking.

Isreal DMW meets Pastor Tobi. Credit: @kingmufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Isreal went for the London visit with his boss, Davido, and upon sighting the man of God, he quickly went on his knees to greet and pay him some respect.

Surprised by his act, Davido jokingly hit him on the back and ordered him to stand up.

The video had the caption:

"Isreal DMW s the funniest ever, lol. Support his wedding we have to."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country had mixed reactions to Isreal DMW's act when he met Pastor Tobi.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Endylight1:

"He’s the realest gee, His loyalty brought him this far."

Kulkat_:

"Na Davido Dey help us comport this juju.. he for don mad."

Mimilake7474:

"I love the way OBO commanded him to stand up jor.Isreal the OBEDIENT child."

Black_goddes001:

"Isreal just dey use mumu mumu dey cash out ❤️❤️ all the seriousness I dey do for my life I never see shi shi."

