Nigerian singer Rema and US music star Selena Gomez have finally released the official music video of Calm Down remix to the delight of fans

Rema shared a preview of the project on his Instagram page while thanking everyone who has shown him love and support

The preview sparked reactions from many in the online community, with some people making reference to the chemistry between the two

The weeks of anticipation have finally paid off for fans hoping to see the official music video of Rema’s Clam Down remix, which features international music star Selena Gomez.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the two had stirred reactions weeks ago after Selena made an appearance at Rema’s show and even kissed his cheek in a viral video.

The music video for Selena Gomez and Rema's song is out. Photo: @Selena Gomez

Well, fans and music lovers finally got to see what the top music stars have been working on and many were left impressed.

Taking to his official Instagram page with a preview, the young hitmaker expressed his gratitude to everyone who has shown him love and support.

Check out the preview below:

Social media users react

As expected, the video got many talking, with some people pointing out the chemistry between the two music stars.

Read some comments sighted below:

real_chimizzy1 said:

"See how she’s rocking our REMA now I’m jealous ."

a.emmanuel.79 said:

"She tried to flow with the beat ."

renowned_prodigal_son said:

"This one make sense pass the normal song o ."

zonastrings said:

"Can't calm down bro oo oo ...this is fire."

boluwatife_brizzy said:

"This’s what I call featuring the both art is pushing the music not Una favorite featuring shi."

