American rapper Rodwave recently took to social media with a video post in which he was spotted vibing to Burna Boy’s music

RodWave was heard singing the Grammy-winning musician’s massively successful track, Last Last, off Love, Damini album

However, social media users had different reactions to the video, with some noting that it isn’t a big deal anymore

It appears fans and supporters of Nigerian music star Burna Boy are no longer impressed with foreign music stars vibing to his songs.

Just recently, US star Rod Wave shared a video online in which he was sighted listening to Burna’s Last Last song.

Fans were not impressed with US star RodWave singing Burna Boy's song. Photo: @burnaboygram/@rodwave

Source: Instagram

Wave was inside a car and he sang lyrics of the hit heartbreak track.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react

However, netizens who reacted to the video weren't exactly impressed. Some people noted that it is no longer a big deal when foreign stars play Nigerian music.

Read some comments below:

official.wiseboy said:

"These guys self wan trend come Africa that's why they always vibe and post."

fashion_magicblog said:

"Why the hype? Is the song not for singing."

oneside_jd said:

"Lie lie which one be word for word he was just playing the song simple mumu."

anelia_williams said:

"This song can never stop trending na when them serve you breakfast he go trend more ."

vianiofficial999 said:

"Burna boy is bigger than rodwave nah, this one no be win but Nigeria to the world tho."

danidoofficial said:

"Make una try dey post naija artists vibing to American songs too na."

Burna Boy clears the air over Last Last, Toni Braxton drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy cleared the air about a controversial statement he made about the proceeds from his hit song, Last Last.

During an appearance on the Shopping Sneakers show, the singer explained that US singer, Toni Braxton, doesn’t exactly get the whole 60% as he had mentioned.

Burna equally stated that he has made more money from the song than any others he has recorded in his entire career.

Source: Legit.ng