Popular Nigerian singer, Rema and American actress, Selena Gomez, have become a trending topic on social media.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online showing the actress’ reaction after meeting the singer at an event in Los Angeles.

The US movie star happily and tightly hugged Rema and was also seen giving him several kisses on his face.

Singer Rema kissed by American actress Selena Gomez. Photos: @heisrema

Nigerians react to viral video of Selena Gomez hugging and kissing Rema

Not long after the video was posted online, it made the rounds on social media and raised a number of interesting reactions from Nigerians.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Wendy_adamma:

“I been think say nah French kiss sef .”

Kennyjr_thormiwar:

“Nigeria MentalityKISS no mean anything to them.”

Gym_and_massage_lagos:

“This is beautiful to watch.”

Mynaija2ukjourney:

“She’s a fan.”

Blaccquin:

“It’s fan love lol”

Yo_tohbie:

“Na peck, make una nor dey lie, Selena sef fit don high.”

Tinywale:

“REMA gats dey Selena tested , so na why Selena kiss am .”

Gym_and_massage_lagos:

“In life. Just be successful. Then see how people love you.”

Broda_henry:

“Who no like better thing, make I see .”

Olaitanpeters:

“Make dem sha no give our Rema belle.”

Rema says he has crush on Tems

It seems Nigerian singer and songwriter Rema may be having a crush on 2022 BET Award winner Tems.

Rema, who took to his Twitter handle to spark reactions via his different tweets, talked about Tems’ beauty as he said she is pretty.

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react to Rema’s tweet, with some stressing that Tems is out of his league.

Some fans went on to suggest Mavin artist Ayra Starr to Rema instead. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions.

