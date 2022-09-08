Top Nigerian singer Olamide no doubt knows how to party hard, and he recently showed fans his fun side on social media

In videos making the rounds, the YBNL boss and his crew were seen getting lit in the US to celebrate Asake’s album

Olamide and others were captured dancing with unclad women, stoning each other with dollar bills and more

Popular Nigerian singer Olamide and his YBNL crew were in the US to celebrate his signee Asake’s new album, Mr Money With The Vibe.

Olamide has been known to become a sort of Kanye West with his reclusive lifestyle on social media, but he recently showed fans his fun side.

The YBNL boss was seen having a great time with his guys, including Asake in the US, as they partied really hard.

Olamide, Asake, other YBNL crew celebrate singer's new album in the US. Photos: @olamide

The music boss who was mostly behind the camera was heard laughing as he recorded Asake and others stoning each other with dollar bills.

Not stopping there, they all started singing one of Asake’s hit songs and it appeared to be all round good vibes.

The videos also captured a number of unclad and scantily dressed women who danced happily as the men made it rain cash.

Another post also captured Olamide balancing his wine glass on a lady’s backside and drinking from it before laughing in front of the camera.

See a short video from their fun display below:

Internet users react to Olamide partying with Asake and YBNL crew

A number of netizens were pleased to see Olamide having fun with Asake and others as they reacted to the viral clip. Read some of their comments below:

Femlightdc1:

“Omo ope .”

officialmr.juggernaut:

“Choi . Na money dem dey use flog each other oooo no be cane. God …wheeeennnn naaaaa.”

Iamensured:

“Na so izzz going ”

yara_luxury__:

“Another jamz ”

Hsv_productionz.:

“Nna menh.”

Nice one.

Don Jazzy hails Asake over new album

Ace Nigerian music executive and producer Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is happy with the quality of music singer, Asake has been dropping back to back lately.

In reaction to Asake's debut album, Don Baba J took to his social media page to hail the singer, declaring him the year's artist for 2023.

The comment by the Mavins boss came barely an hour after the new album was released. This is not the first time Don J would be hailing Asake's music; he did the same after he dropped the visuals for his single Terminator.

