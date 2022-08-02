Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has shared her take on marriage after her union with her oyinbo husband crashed

In a video making the rounds, the mother of two noted that she has tried a lot for the institution called marriage because she gave it her all

Korra then noted that she doesn’t think she can marry again because now that she is single, she loves her space

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, recently spoke about her thoughts on marriage now that she is a single mother.

In a trending video on social media, the socialite noted that she does not think she can give marriage another chance.

According to the mother of two, she has tried the institution of marriage and gave it her all, including cooking and giving her ex-husband ‘different styles’ in the bedroom.

Korra Obidi speaks on never getting remarried. Photos: @korraobidi

Korra noted that marriage is not easy at all as she warned people not to try to marry her. She also added that she likes her space now that she is single.

The mother of two said when she was married, she used to try to ‘tone down her crase’ but now, nobody will tell her anything or stop her from being herself. Korra concluded by saying that she doesn't think she will marry again in her life.

See the video below:

Internet users react as Korra says she won’t get married again

Nellynells__:

“Kora you no go like rest.”

Coded_of_lagos:

“It’s well.”

Iykephilz:

“Body still Dey sweet Dz one!! ”

Dimple_adanwaa:

“It’s not easy to deal with a break up so I understand all this energy, you just gotta chill korra!”

Onyinyeeeeee:

“Korra calm down this is not you.”

Feyisayorichards:

“Your life, your problem...e no concern us.”

Interiorbyben01:

“You will still have reasons to marry again ijn”

Superwoman9ja:

“It is not easy in that institution o.”

Tolahuncho4pf:

“Nobody asked u maami.”

Doris__a:

“If I no marry again na your business ooo.”

Officialjasonwilson:

“That na concern you ooo.”

Chi_dee_rah:

“Your life, your choice…doesn’t really have any to do with us.”

Interesting.

Korra Obidi buys new car

Things seem to be looking up for Korra Obidi as she recently bought herself a new car.

The single mother of two, who has been battling a tough separation from her estranged husband, Justin Dean, took to her page to share the good news about her car.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the talented dancer posted a video of herself dancing around her SUV.

