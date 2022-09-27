Content creator Carter Efe has stirred reactions on social media amid his song ownership rift with Berri Tiga

A video making the rounds on social media captured the skit maker at a nightclub where he publicly announced his change of name

The entertainer said he now wishes to be addressed as Machala The Ripper, and social media users had different things to say

Skit maker turned music star, Carter Efe, has made the news yet again after making an unexpected announcement.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the comedian and some of his friends at a nightclub.

Carter Efe announces new stage name. Photo: @carterefe/@berri_tiga

Source: Instagram

Efe took the front row and proceeded to make a surprising announcement for those in the club. The Machala hitmaker made it known that he is no longer to be addressed as Carter Efe.

According to him, he now identifies as Machala The Ripper.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

os.nafisa

"Good to hear, don’t like the way u re sharing the name with my fav b4."

legacybigbaby said:

"No go give yourself name way you go regret ooo As poco lockup nobody call am ripper again."

da_only_tiga_ said:

"Oga u just Dey cry that boy go soon blow u go see am with ur own eye Dey here Dey talk rubbish."

fineboyokola said:

"Ripper Dey cast ripper how many rippers ."

_hotgirlshoes_ said:

"Cmon carter ..you actually don’t need all this na ."

savage_tesla said:

"We rise by ripping others."

viks_signature said:

"Carter Efe and portable I don't know which one is even worse , them they same league no doubt ."

Source: Legit.ng