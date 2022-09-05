Popular clergyman Blessed Uzochikwa is over the moon at the moment after taking to his social media platform to celebrate his wife, Mercy Chinwo, as she turns a year older

Blessed described his wife as God's special possession while also calling her his world in his hands

All of these beautiful superlatives used by the young pastor to describe his wife have got fans gushing at the love simmering between the newlyweds

Popular young clergyman, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, seems still fully enmeshed in the honeymoon phase of his new marriage and has taken that emotion into celebrating his new wife's birthday, famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Pastor Blessed described his beautiful wife as his world in his hands and called her God's special possession with his celebratory post on his page.

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa celebrates his wife Mercy Chinwo on her birthday Photo credit: @theofficialblessed/@mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The sweet young couple who recently got married is celebrating their first birthday together just weeks after their famous wedding celebration that was the talk of the town for days.

Blessed, in his post celebrating his wife, wrote:

"My world in my hands, God’s special possession! Happy Birthday to my queen"

See how netizens reacted to Pastor Blessed's post about his wife below:

@joydivadiji:

"Happy birthday Mercy, many beautiful years."

@abigaellecoly:

"Happy Birthday Mrs Blessed. May lines fall in pleasant places for you this year and beyond in Jesus' Name. P.S: Happy Birthday to you too, P.Blessed."

@ferdyadimefe:

"Beautiful people…my people."

@beckyhillystar:

"Happy birthday pastor blessed's World❤️.... Enjoy to the fullest dear❤️."

@preciousgodson_:

"Happy birthday mama."

@passyera_empire:

"Happy birthday to your world. More Blessed years upon you."

