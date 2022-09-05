Wizkid Extends His Record As Most Awarded Artist at the Headies With 20 Plaques After Adding Another 5 in US
- Nigerian music superstar Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, continues his impressive run at the just concluded Headies award held in the US
- The Made in Lagos crooner won an incredible 5 new awards at the show to add to his existing 15 plaques he already won on the platform
- His latest achievement has got his fanbase, the Wizkid FC buzzing on social media, with many of them expressing their admiration for him and congratulating him
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Arguably Nigeria's biggest artist, Wizkid showed why he is always a big star at the just concluded Headies award organised in Atlanta, USA.
The several hits maker before the show held the record as the most rewarded artist of the Headies award, and he extended it in this year's edition by adding another 5 plaques.
“Wahala be like bicycle”: Nigerians shade Tunde Ednut after he presented Wizkid with his Headies award
Wizkid won awards in the Best Afrobeats Album for Made in Lagos, his Essence also won best R&B single, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.
Made in Lagos, Deluxe Edition won the Album of the Year.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Check out a post about his achievement below:
Nigerians react to Wizkid's Headies achievement
Nigerians, most especially Wizkid FC, have showered the singer with lovely messages on his record-equalling achievement at the Headies. '
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Adebisifatimat:
"King no dey make noise."
Cornelius_zoba:
"Na why we dey call am GOAT."
Eric_jackson95:
"Ah ah are these people serious, that album was released in 2020."
Big_fundz:
"Nobody badder than congratulations king."
Ghost_jrrr:
"And somehow he didn't win Best Male and Artiste of the year? Headies and there ojoro every year."
Headies: Masterkraft drags organisers for not recognising him, says he came through for OBO, Wizkid, others
Favourite_babee:
"Wiz is clear congratulations to big Wiz and big Ttems."
Headies Awards: Davido, Wizkid, others win big
After months of anticipation, the 15th Headies Award ceremony finally went down in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, September 4.
The night witnessed top creatives and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry gathering to celebrate and receive recognition for their hard work, creativity and talent for the year under review.
Hollywood’s Anthony Anderson and Nollywood’s Osas Ighodaro were the night's official hosts. They opened the beautiful show that saw music stars like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna, among others winning their nominated categories.
Source: Legit.ng