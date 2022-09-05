Nigerian music superstar Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, continues his impressive run at the just concluded Headies award held in the US

The Made in Lagos crooner won an incredible 5 new awards at the show to add to his existing 15 plaques he already won on the platform

His latest achievement has got his fanbase, the Wizkid FC buzzing on social media, with many of them expressing their admiration for him and congratulating him

Arguably Nigeria's biggest artist, Wizkid showed why he is always a big star at the just concluded Headies award organised in Atlanta, USA.

The several hits maker before the show held the record as the most rewarded artist of the Headies award, and he extended it in this year's edition by adding another 5 plaques.

Wizkid wins 5 awards at Headies. Credit: @wizkidayo @the_headies

Wizkid won awards in the Best Afrobeats Album for Made in Lagos, his Essence also won best R&B single, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.

Made in Lagos, Deluxe Edition won the Album of the Year.

Nigerians react to Wizkid's Headies achievement

Nigerians, most especially Wizkid FC, have showered the singer with lovely messages on his record-equalling achievement at the Headies. '

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adebisifatimat:

"King no dey make noise."

Cornelius_zoba:

"Na why we dey call am GOAT."

Eric_jackson95:

"Ah ah are these people serious, that album was released in 2020."

Big_fundz:

"Nobody badder than congratulations king."

Ghost_jrrr:

"And somehow he didn't win Best Male and Artiste of the year? Headies and there ojoro every year."

Favourite_babee:

"Wiz is clear congratulations to big Wiz and big Ttems."

Headies Awards: Davido, Wizkid, others win big

After months of anticipation, the 15th Headies Award ceremony finally went down in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, September 4.

The night witnessed top creatives and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry gathering to celebrate and receive recognition for their hard work, creativity and talent for the year under review.

Hollywood’s Anthony Anderson and Nollywood’s Osas Ighodaro were the night's official hosts. They opened the beautiful show that saw music stars like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna, among others winning their nominated categories.

