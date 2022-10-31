Nigerian music star Wizkid thrilled the audience during the opening of Naomi Campbell's fashion line

A video from the event showed the Nigerian star performing his hit song Essence featuring Tems

Pictures of Wizkid's babymama Jada Pollock, their son and the singer's manager Sunday Are, also left fans gushing

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has attained a stage in his career where he is in high demand at the international level.

This comes as Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, shared lovely moments from the singer's performance at Naomi Campbell's fashion line opening.

A video showed Star Boy performing his hit song off his Made In Lagos album, Essence.

Sunday Are also shared pictures of him, Wizkid, the singer's baby mama Jada Pollock and their son in attendance.

"Congratulations @naomi on the launch of the Emerge, what an experience."

Fans react as Wizkid performs at Naomi Campell's fashion line opening

dr_fix_big_moves

"My respect for @wizkidayo keeps growing everytyme blessings Baba @sunday.are God bless you sir .we keep following ur trail and footsteps ."

doux_soft_:

"Big dreams ,God bless you daddy ❤️❤️ e get one boy wey I wan make you help me bring up na world standard sir @iam_koloflow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ he’s talented ."

ola_west:

"Sir I luv you sir. You have done great in, @wizkidayo Greatness God bless you ."

lkn_verified:

"But true true wizkid na DaddY!"

Wizkid sends message to his colleagues

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, went out of character and chose 'vawulence' on social media as he threw shade at his colleagues in the industry.

In a series of posts on his Snapchat profile, the Grammy-winning artiste lashed out at others, and it soon became a trending topic.

In one of the posts, the Made in Lagos star bragged about how he will still be rich if he decides to stop doing music today.

He added that even if these people asked for help from their dad or mum, they still won’t reach him in wealth.

