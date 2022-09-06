Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, got social media buzzing when she shared a video from her birthday celebration online

The actress' 40th birthday met her on a movie set, and she didn't use that as an excuse not to celebrate her special day

Traditional band members came with their talking drums as other crew members showered her with beautiful words

Actress Toyin Abraham recently added another year to reach the landmark age of 40 and shared a video on Instagram to show her fans and followers how she celebrated her birthday.

The birthday met the beautiful mother of one on a movie set, and she didn't let that deny her of her big celebration as she treated herself to a decent party.

Toyin Abraham celebrates birthday on set Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of the humble birthday celebration on Instagram with some traditional band members playing talking drums as she had fun with the people on the local set.

Other cast members said some nice things about Toyin as she shared her birthday cake with children in the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the caption of the post, the actress thanked everyone who celebrated her on her birthday. She noted that the film she was shooting will premiere in Cinema by December.

Check out the video of her celebration below:

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's video

A number of Toyin Abraham's followers have trooped to the comments section of her fun video to send lovely birthday wishes to her once again.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Jadeosiberu:

"Na you naa! Happy Birthday in arrears sis May God continue to bless and keep you."

Yewandefamakin:

"Many happy returns of the day."

Amour_jojo24:

"Love the way you shared your cake with those kids while eating together more good years ahead."

Dearie_lizzie:

"Congratulations once again world best we love you."

Damwoww_surprises:

"Happy birthday world best, thanks for the impact you made in my business ma."

Toyin Abraham goes gangster for her birthday photoshoot

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham turned the big 40 on September 5, 2022, and took to social media to celebrate it.

The movie star and mother of one shared photos from an interesting shoot she had for an upcoming film.

In the photos, the actress spotted floor-length dreadlocks and traditional facial marks in a denim ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng