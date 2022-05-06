Soul singer, Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, sparked hilarious reactions on social media after making a statement about love

The singer who is known for his love songs declared that he has never said 'I love you' to anyone and stated his reasons

Chike also declared that he is happy because even though he cannot say it, he is able to sing about it

Nigerian singer, Chike, who is known for sweeping lovers off their feet with his romantic songs got his fans talking when he declared that he has never said the words 'I love you.'

Chike shared his thoughts on his Instagram page and declared that saying 'I love you' will make him too vulnerable.

He also said he is happy because he can sing about it. He wrote:

"I have never said “I love you “. I guess for me that’s just too vulnerable. I get that feeling that if I say it, my bolz would shrink and maybe disappear. Happy I get to sing it though."

Nigerians react to Chike's declaration

Social media users have reacted differently to Chike saying he has never said 'I love you', majority of them are surprised by his statement.

Audgepodge84:

"You’ll meet someone one day that you’ll be able to say that to with no fears."

Unusualolivia:

"Quite strange to hear for someone that is a preacher of love !!!you paint it beautifully I must confess …Thank you for serenading us."

_Caramell.a:

"As long as you’re putting it in songs sha , I’m satisfied."

Official_rubyjayjay"

"Na una type dey fall shamelessly in love but wait small fezz who hurt you?"

Ah_mar_rah_"

"So boo of the booless was a lie."

Falz declares he has never been in love

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Falz The Bahd Guy stirred massive reactions after making a difficult to believe statement about his love life.

The singer during an interview disclosed that he has never been in love with a woman all his life and he has never said 'I love you' to a girl.

His revelation got social media users across the country talking, most of them felt the statement was too good to be true.

