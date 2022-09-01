Toyin Abraham's only child Ire keeps breaking her heart by changing the narrative and being a daddy's boy

The actress' husband Kolawole Ajeyemi shared a video of them pranking the boy by pretending to head out and see who he would follow

When Toyin announced her exit, Ire was unbothered on the bed, but immediately his father headed out, he raced after him

Award winning Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi and their son, Ire, share a special bond.

A video shared by the actor on his page has confirmed yet again that Toyin gave her husband a best friend by birthing their son.

Toyin Abraham's Ire is a daddy's boy Photo credit: @toyinabraham/@kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Nollywood couple decided to prank their son by pretending to go out and try to figure out who he would go with.

Toyin went first and even after saying goodbye, Ire didn't look out or acknowledge her exit. The moment his father took to the door and announced he was leaving, the little boy ran after him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

biolabayo1:

"But why are you like this Ire? Justice for Mummy Ire please Happy birthday in advance babe @toyin_abraham."

abidex0010:

"Ireoluwa and daddy 5%6. In advance worldbest."

enny_preety:

"Ire and his daddy."

itz_ninuola:

"This boy loves his dad pa."

motunrayooguguo:

"l can't stop laughing,abeg worldbest leave ire oo and him papa."

towyeen_fabrics:

"Justice for mummy Ire"

iamprettyprech:

"Ire no just send worldbest at all"

monnycakesandkitchen:

"forever a daddy’s boy."

misikell:

"This boy. Wetim ur mummy do u sef person wey carry u for nine months.. abaire."

iamadukeade7:

"Ire why najustice for world best."

Toyin Abraham launches kiddies cartoon show

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is not putting her eggs in one basket as she's constantly seeking new ways to earn extra income.

The actress took to her Instagram page, announcing to her fans and supporters that she has a new cartoon show for kids.

Some fans were impressed and congratulated the actress, while a few others made reference to something similar by Funke Akindele.

