Celebrities are sometimes known for unique things, and they try to project their image in their living spaces

They can afford luxurious mansions to fund their posh lifestyle because of the money they make from their craft

Sometimes, celebrities think of weird ways to spice up their homes to garner attention from the media, their fans and the general public

Celebrities seem to have a taste for nicer things in life; whether it's real estate or vacation, there's always something opulent about it. Sometimes, they go all out to furnish their homes with out-of-the-ordinary things which cannot be found in a normal house.

In this story, Legit.ng mentions celebrities who have ridiculous things in their homes.

Paris Hilton's dog mansion

Paris Hilton builds a dog mansion for her dogs. Photo credit: Elle Decor and Al Bawaba

Source: UGC

The dogs of American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton live in luxury. She built a two-storey dog mansion with air conditioning, heating, balcony access and a fire hydrant for her dogs. A celebrity designer designed the home.

Beyonce and Jay Z's high tech windows

Beyonce and Jay Z's house has bulletproof windows. Photo credit: tring.com and eonline.com

Source: UGC

Beyonce and Jay Z bought an $88 million mansion in California, making it the city's largest single purchase in 2017. The property has bulletproof floor-to-ceiling windows that retract to the wall at the touch of a button so the couple can access the outdoor space.

The mansion has several high-tech features, like a smart toilet that automatically flushes, opens, and closes using a sensor.

Bill Gates' Trampoline Room

Bill Gates has a trampoline room in his home. Photo credit: TheThings Celebrity

Source: UGC

Bill Gates has a trampoline room in his $127 million lakeside mansion. The billionaire said in an interview on Reddit that his trampoline room might seem over the top, but his kids love using it to work off their excess energy. He also said he recognized that he was incredibly privileged but didn't feel guilty about his home.

Oprah Winfrey's Wine Mine

Oprah Winfrey's wine mine. Photo credit: Zillow

Source: UGC

American television show host and billionaire Oprah Winfrey has a mansion in Colorado that stays true to the town's mining roots. The major wow factor of her home is the wine mine, designed as a 56-foot-long mining tunnel.

The mine has an antique mining car with rails and even produces water mist and mining sound effects so that one is truly immersed in the whole experience. In addition, the mine holds 15,000 bottles of mineable wine.

