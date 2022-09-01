Popular Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is well known for his controversial ritualist roles in movies

Despite how hard he has tried to control and stop the narrative, Nigerians can't stop attaching sacrifices and rituals to his personality

An old video clip of the veteran movie star talking about needing body parts has stirred huge reactions on social media

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has over the years tried to correct the 'ritualist' impression of him because of his movie roles.

It, however, seems like Nigerians will never stop calling him 'Nnanyi sacrifice'. An old movie clip of the actor has reminded people of how long he has been playing that kind of role.

Kanayo O. Kanayo demands for body parts in old video Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/@kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

In a clip sighted online, Kanayo, a rich man, was seen talking over the phone, making specific demands about the kind of body parts he wants.

After the shocking conversation, the actor finished off by saying, 'the Lord is my shepherd.'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

omalichachioma:

"He is irreplaceable In Nollywood."

oliciouscouture:

"Imagine adding the Lord is my shepherd to it, this man eh."

i_gzelle:

"He acted his roles effortlessly as though he was born for it."

mzludaisy:

"Nnayi sacrifice. He is truly irreplaceable. No one does this role better than him."

kenzman_kenzee:

"Nna anyi sacrifice, how many heads are down already don't put it in the fridge."

meaningful.pisces:

"Nnayi KOK Nnayi sacrifice."

shopfabliques:

"It’s the limousine for me. Ahan see the TV and sound system "

mmili_aku:

"Nna anyi sacrifice."

jennymarsh__:

“We want it fresh and bleeding Nna anyi sacrifice."

anne_ita1:

"please leave Psalm 23 out of this."

Kanayo O. Kanayo proudly shows off kids

Nollywood movie star, Kanayo O. Kanayo, gave his fans and followers on social media an opportunity to meet his grownup children.

The respected movie veteran shared photos showing off his three sons on his official Instagram page.

The young men were also joined by their sister and the only young lady in the family.

In his caption, the Nollywood entertainer simply noted that the children represent different pages of history in his life.

Source: Legit.ng