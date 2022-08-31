Popular actress Rita Dominic is enjoying being married, and she recently shared a lovely photo on social media

The actress matched with her husband in black outfits as they posed on a chair, facing each other with smiles on their faces

Fans of the actress as well as her colleagues could not help but gush over them as they flooded her page with comments

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has got Nigerians in their 'feels' with the loved-up photo she shared on her Instagram page recently.

The actress who tied the knot with her lover Fidelis Anosike this year has been enjoying the married lifestyle.

Fans gush over photo of Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis

Source: Instagram

Donning black outfits, Rita and her man sat opposite each other on a couch and had lovely smiles on their faces.

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over the photo

k8henshaw:

"Awwwwwwnnnnn... ReeeeeDeeeee & Fidelis..."

oghenekaroitene:

"This warms my heart ❤️ beyond Beautiful #coupleGoals "

fati_niger:

"All I see is happiness and peace of mind "

the_realomasuzy:

"Love is a beautiful thing!❤️❤️❤️"

eveesin:

"keep waxing strong."

k.a.a.k.mouthpiece:

"I pray one day to find love like you did Rita...I have watched you over the years...God bless your union forever (fruitfulness)."

obehiinojie:

"My ReeDee and her true one ❤️❤️❤️"

ojulewastudio:

"My beautiful people.. love is so sweet when you meet the right person .as many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God will connect you."

edward_richy__:

"I cover your beautiful home with Blood of Jesus Amen "

slush404:

"This picture is good for portrait so beautiful."

abongo_de_kc_man:

"May God continue to bless your family"

accessories4all_ng1:

"What we love to see ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng