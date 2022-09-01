Veteran singer Waje is in a celebration mood today, September 1, as she marks her birthday in style with a lovely photoshoot

To make her birthday celebration more special, Waje released her latest project, dubbed Unbroken, which is a gospel song

Many popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the singer, have since stormed her page to celebrate with her

Nigerian music star and songwriter Waje is celebrating a new age on the first day of September.

Waje shared a lovely photoshoot in angelic form, which is also the cover for her latest project, Unbroken.

Waje says God has shown her mercy. Credit: @officialwaje

Source: Instagram

The singer, in her message, penned sincere appreciation to God, who has shown her mercy and holds her unbroken.

In her words:

“I give praise to a beautiful God who has shown me mercy, in whose presence I stay, who am I without you? I cannot imagine.Na me be this, singing hallelujah, Abasi! you are God alone who holds me UNBROKEN!”

See her post below:

Fans, celebrities pen birthday messages to Waje

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages sent to the singer, see them below:

omawonder:

"Happy Birthday God's Own ❤️❤️."

iammzgee:

"The ever beautiful Waje happy birthday congratulations."

uchennaji:

"Happy birthday Waje, and so shall you remain …UNBROKEN."

aivorydesigns:

"Happy birthday the beautiful songstress.. my son's birthday mate.. May the Lord hear and answer all your silent prayers, Amen ."

noggra_:

"Happy birthday Queen, I love you so much and congrats on your new Album❤️."

entertainmentextravaganza1:

"More years in good health and wealth ❤️."

Waje replies young fan shooting shots at her

Nigerian singer Waje gets a lot of compliments from her fans on social media but one young man attempted to shoot his shot at her.

The individual identified as @albertalvin responded to a tweet by the singer and asked about her age.

@albertalvin said he asked because he’s considering the possibility of asking the singer out.

His tweet read: "How old are you sef? Cuz me am in my 20's and am thinking of shooting my shot o."

However, when Waje came across the tweet, she had to decline the young man respectfully.

Source: Legit.ng