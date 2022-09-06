An impressive little girl busted some moves that set social media ablaze, and Netizens were deeply impressed by the skills

The young dance showed off her outstanding dancing capabilities and moved in a way that would make many adults jealous

Social Media users were thoroughly taken aback by the clip and complimented the little lady's natural talent

A little girl busting slick moves set the socials ablaze because of her crazy talent and footwork. Social media users could only watch in amazement.

A cute child made quite the impression on the TL with her slick moves that South Africans loved. Images: SA Vibes/ Facebook

SA Vibes shared the entertaining and stirring video on Facebook, where peeps shared their thoughts on the vibey little lady.

The small kid first starts out slow but soon breaks into what seems to be a well-choreographed routine.

She then starts with her flashy and rhythmic footwork, making the best use of her space at the entrance. She then leans on the door frame to do what seems to be the Umlando dance, which she does tremendously well while a rendition of DJ Casper's Cha Cha Slide plays.

South Africans adored the little girl's energy, with some saying that she has a natural talent for dancing. See the comments below:

Mafikizolo Ndlovu commented:

"I think one is born with it. My son has none but can sing. My daughter has a bit of it."

Meid Meidro Skrywer said:

"Who's child is this one I am sad right now, but she made me smile."

Zodwa Mabaso mentioned:

"Born for this kinda vibe "

Mzi Man shared:

"Too much talent at a tender age."

Mka Songo Msimanga posted:

"She is talented."

Mandisa Mkhungela mentioned:

"Bathong, this child."

Lucille Jordaan commented:

"Jaaaaaa! "

Sanele SunTee Sithole said:

"Wow "

