Ex-Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele has stirred reactions with a video of her that has gone viral on social media

The politician attended a white garment church for their Sunday service, and while dancing, she went into a trance

The women who surrounded the deputy governorship aspirant held her as she swayed under the influence of the spirit

Actress and filmmaker turned politician Funke Akindele has once again got people talking about her acting skills and political ambition.

The mum of two who is vying for the post of deputy-governor in Lagos was sighted in a TikTok video worshipping in a white garment church known as Celestial Church of Christ.

Known for her dancing skills, Funke took over the moment as she danced joyfully before suddenly holding on to her head, swaying from side to side.

The 45-year-old also rocked back and forth as the women who surrounded her held her.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Tolulope Ogunremi:

"@xtrimbeauty Abeg na pre election campaign or birthday thanksgiving."

ida_ra3:

"Jenifa done carry film enter church."

chidimma_patty:

"What politics can do."

Toluwalope Adebanke:

"She carry her acting skills come church."

ktee_skincare:

"I sha know that she is a very good actor. Anything way they happen for this video I no sabi."

everythingfootwears:

"Is it real or acting??"

robesandprops:

"Very good actress."

BRT:

"On a normal day a church member can't get all d attention she got even if she if s celestian from birth."

BEATRICE OF LAGOS:

"Wo make I sha no talk cuz why besay na when she won do governor she remember say she be celestial. True definition of KING OF BOYS"

