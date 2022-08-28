A viral video of Nigerian talented singer Buju ‘BNXN’ had sparked reactions from many on social media over the weekend

The viral video showed Buju’s bedroom activities with a lady who was alleged to be the singer’s Swedish girlfriend

Buju, in a recent post, has said he is heartbroken, a statement that has sparked reactions on social media

Nigerian singer and songwriter Buju ‘BNXN’ is currently making headlines as he finally breaks silence on claims that he impregnated his Swedish girlfriend.

Buju, in a statement via his Snapchat account, said he is incapable of loving anybody aside from his love interest Peggy.

Buju says he is incapable of loving anyone than Peggy. Credit: @buju

The singer added that for the first time in his life, he is heartbroken while adding that he's the cause of it

See the post below:

Buju's statement is coming days after a lady, who is alleged to be Swedish and the singer’s girlfriend, was seen in a bedroom with him.

Other unconfirmed reports claimed the singer impregnated her, and she attempted to make it known to the public, but Buju was said to have silenced her.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pwetty_meme:

"You see the reason why cheating is still very wrong when you are in a committed relationship,so which one we go believe now?"

domingo_loso:

"Being successful attracts a lot of things and different kind of people, it's not easy but you just have to try and maintain your focus."

iam_adebisi_jnr:

"Na only me and Buju going through alot this days …. But na bcz me I broke oh."

estradas_ignacious:

"U love Peggy u go cheat nA u really cause am."

ugo_____mma:

"Zip up brah don’t play pity you can be a celebrity with one solid babe but nah y”all gbolas be wandering ."

Buju and Ruger fight dirty on Twitter

Nigerian young singers Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known as Ruger and Daniel Benson aka Buju or BNXN took their cold war to Twitter.

The several hits makers seriously dragged each other over their works as they engaged in an online supremacy battle.

Things got so intense between them, and they let their emotions set in as they didn't just body shame each other; they also talk down on each other's musical works and used unprintable words to qualify one another.

Source: Legit.ng