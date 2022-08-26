Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s wife, May, has joined the verified gang on photo sharing app, Instagram, to the delight of many

May took to her page with a special announcement video while letting followers know that she now has the highly coveted blue tick

Many were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages with May who is currently having marital issues with hubby Yul

Lines are falling in pleasant places of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s wife, May, despite the troubles their marriage is going through at the moment.

An overjoyed May recently took to her official Instagram page letting her followers on the platform know that she has also bagged the verification badge on the social media app.

Yul Edochie's wife May gets verified on IG. Photo: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

“Yasssss! We did it fam, we are verified Thanks guys for celebrating me already,” May wrote in the caption of her announcement post.

Check out a screenshot of her verified page as posted by her below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Congratulatory messages pour in

Many followers and some celebrity friends were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for May.

Read some of their goodwill messages to her below:

i.am.annet8 said:

"@yuledochie come and see ooo.... we r not ur mate I love he May is steadily winning without u... maybe u were the one holding her back."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"Congratulations my wife ."

mammijacks_chic said:

"ohhh Yes our queen @mayyuledochie we are here to make sure all the good things follow you all the days of your life. Congratulations ."

bensonokonkwo said:

"Big Congratulations Am Super proud of you."

joviankamsy said:

"Thanks be to God .who said hard work don't pay. You merit everything May doll ❤️."

toneroangel said:

"Congratulations are in order, dear. ."

Yul Edochie celebrates his son with 1st wife May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to social media in celebration of his son, Zane, who clocked a new age.

The doting dad shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment he had an interesting conversation with the celebrant.

Fans and colleagues in the industry were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages.

Source: Legit.ng