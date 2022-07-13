Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media in celebration of his son, Zane, who just clocked a new age

The doting dad shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment he had an interesting conversation with the celebrant

Fans and colleagues in the industry were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently dedicated a special post to his darling son, Zane, on the occasion of his 5th birthday.

The little man clocked the new age on Wednesday, July 13, and his dad wished him well on the special day.

Yul Edochie's son clocks new age. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

“May God continue to keep you and protect you to grow and achieve the greatness that is destined for you. Daddy loves you,” Edochie captioned a video showing his special moment with the birthday boy.

In the adorable clip, the actor asked his son what he wants for his special day and the young man mentioned a bicycle, a new school bag, birthday cake, sweets, and biscuits among other things.

Edochie’s son also mentioned that he would like to pay a visit to his mum May’s shop since that’s where he’s going to get biscuits and sweets.

Watch the lovely video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

justbereal622 said:

"Happy birthday cute baby boy."

sweetestebby said:

"Happy birthday you shall be a blessing to your mum,siblings and the world at large.Cheers."

onyinyechi_nf said:

"Happy birthday omalicha nwa. You shall grow to make your mother happy and proud."

officialgoldmartins said:

"Happy birthday son. I wish you long life and God's protection. He said his name is Zane and sweet at same time nobody should separate them abeg."

larmieevon said:

"Happy blessed birthday son! Pray and hope you don’t take after your father in terms of womanizing. I come in peace."

