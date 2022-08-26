BBNaija reality star Nengi seems to be in a good mood as she recently shared a video of her having a nice time

Nengi could be seen in the video walking into a room as she rocked a mini outfit and happily flaunted her body

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Nengi Rebecca Hampson is currently making headlines over a video she shared via her social media timeline.

Nengi, who seemed to be all excited in the video, sparked reactions as she flaunted her backside in a mini outfit.

Nengi rocked a mini outfit and flaunted her behind. Credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

The video showed Nengi walking into a room as she repeatedly turned around in excitement.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nengi gets fans talking about her backside

The video has sparked reactions from netizens, with some dragging the reality star. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

fertility_matterz:

"The left hand side big pass the other one.abeg make she go for maintenance before people begin notice am."

ephan.ie:

"Too much of everything is bad sha ."

__queen_foluwa:

"She don spoil this her fine body."

teeto__olayeni:

"Looks like she did touch up....Abeg make she no try am again,before leg no go fit carry the yansh."

eyebreakdrules:

"Why does this Surgery Automatically Make 90% of Them Bend (Egbe Egbe )?."

wardrobe_by_denna:

"Nengi pengi... The only blueprint... No body can copy your script, the only girl that doesn't gossip and still gave us a show.... Kept a man begging without giving him even a kiss till the show ended... Nengi pengi."

vivian.4906:

"When considering about bbl , please check your legs . Don't do heavy bum with tiny leg . Not trolling plz."

sharon_onyinye

"E bi like one big pass one Abi na my eye. E still fit her sha."

Nengi says it would take a lifetime to find a girl like her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, is one lady who knows her worth and isn't afraid to remind people.

This comes as she took to Twitter to speak on her type being rare to find.

According to the Lockdown ex-housemate, she is the blueprint and finding someone like her would take a very long time.

Source: Legit.ng