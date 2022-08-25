Nigeria music video director TG Omori has been trending over the past few weeks owing to his creativity when it comes to producing videos for hit songs

This year alone, TG Omori has directed the visuals for nothing less than 4 hits songs that have been well received by the masses

As proof of how good he is and highly demanded he is, TG Omori, in a recent statement, said he had directed 405 music videos between 2018 and June 2022

Draw a list of the currently trending music video director in Nigeria in 2022, and TG Omori would make the top five easily.

TG Omori on why he uses crowds in his videos. Credit: @boy_director

Source: Instagram

To confirm his creativity, TG Omori has a number of hit music videos doing well on major streaming platforms. He also revealed he had directed 405 music videos between 2018 and June 2022.

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo also acknowledged the director's video editing skills as she said he needed to charge more for his creativity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In 2022, TG Omori has directed some of the most popular music videos, and they are:

1. Buga by Kizz Daniel ft Tekno

Buga was one of the popular Nigerian songs that went viral within and outside Nigeria. But, to make it more colourful, TG Omori added colour to it by giving it carnival-like cinematic visuals featuring popular skit maker Sabinus.

The video tells many stories, which is mainly about getting attention across the world with the use of multiple flags. Visual for Buga was released on June 22.

2. Holy Father by Mayorkun ft Victony

This was one of the reigning songs in the first quarter of 2022. TG Omori brought his creativity to the game as it came with an adventurous theme with a jungle and church-like setting.

It also came with some nuns appearances and Mayorkun getting a robotic feature that made it quite interesting to watch.

The video for Holy Father was released on January 27.

3. Bandana by Fireboy ft Asake

Bandana is the trending song of the moment owing to the great visual by TG Omori. Bandana came with a lot of talking points which included the church setting, Asake walking out with goats, and of course, Fireboy DML on the flying car, which was the aspect that caught the attention and left many applauding Omori's creativity.

The visual of Bandana, like many of TG Omori, came with a large number of people making appearances. The visual for Bandana was released on August 16.

4. Electricity by Pheelz featuring Davido

The new song by Pheelz featuring Davido excited many Nigerians and has been well received. However, TG Omori's visual skills made the song even more popular.

The video was colourful and seemed to have been shot at different locations, and as with many of Omori's videos, it featured too many people.

Electricity visual was released on August 19.

5. Terminator by Asake

Currently reigning Nigerian singer, Asake dropped the visual for his song Terminator on August 19.

The video directed by TG Omori started with Asake showing his fighting skills which he won. One of the talking points from the video is the single video vixen.

TG Omori on why he uses crowd in his music videos

Talented Nigerian video director, TG Omori, was the target of a critic who took to social media to react to the director’s style of making videos.

According to a Twitter user named @blackskinyboi, Omori was fond of making videos with too many people in them.

Omori noted that he should be allowed to make the money go round because the budget catered for it. According to him, if he pays 500 people for every shoot, many families will get to eat.

Source: Legit.ng