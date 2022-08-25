BBNaija’s Cross recently reunited with his mum after a long time apart from each other, and the moment was captured on camera

The mother and son were more than excited to see each other again as they exchanged warm embraces in the cute video

However, a portion of the clip captured Cross kissing his mother on the lips; this sparked mixed reactions from many online

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cross, has stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community with a recent post.

Apparently, the reality star recently reunited with his dear mother after a long time apart and their reunion was captured on camera.

BBNaija's Cross locks lips with his mum. Photo: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online, the mum couldn’t hide her excitement as she locked her son in a warm embrace and showered prayers on him.

Cross equally appeared happy as he brought out his phone and filmed his mum on the mobile device.

However, a portion of the adorable clip captured the reality star kissing his mum on the lips, and this sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

morafa_official said:

"I love my mom than myself but I can’t just kiss her on her lips."

anita_chimany said:

"I don’t like the kisses tho both I love their bond."

midesmart said:

"It’s always the slight kisses for me cross wife should be ready."

rukqueen_brighton said:

"Hmmm if I carry lips near my mum lips she fit kill me oh I love this ."

ronnyeboony said:

"Love Love Love.... Everyone wants a Beautiful Family I admire Cross and His Mom so so much."

osasu__ said:

"What is an African mother reunion without the prayers?"

