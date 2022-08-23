A lady and her pretty mum elevated the act of dancing to the highest level when they both vibed to a trending song

In a short clip seen on Instagram, the young woman and her mother shook their shapely bodies and impressed netizens

The video has been viewed thousands of times and liked by more than 125k dance lovers on Instagram

A pretty young damsel and her mother put efforts together to dish out a cool dance video that has been trending on Instagram now for days.

In the video, the fine lady dressed in a nice black gown stepped out on the dance floor and took on her mother in modern dance.

Dance lovers say the pretty mum won the dance session. Photo credit: @khadija.sibiya.

Source: Instagram

It didn't look like it was a competition, but social media users have been judging to determine who carried the day during the show.

While some say the lady shook her body better than the mum, others contend that the mother was clearly a bomb dancer.

Dancing in nice uniformity

Their dance session was so interesting because they danced in cool uniformity with every leg following each other.

The mum danced with alluring dignity and cheerfulness in the clip shared on Instagram by @khadija.sibiya.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Lovers of good dance on Instagram who have seen the video have besieged the comment section with their views on the dance video.

While others expressed themselves using emojis, many decided to detrmine who won on the dance floor. See some of the comments below:

@her_names_natty said:

"Your mom is the bomb!!!"

@bacabra404 commented:

"Respect mum real dancer."

@zaddy_swag reacted:

"Now we see where you got the moves from."

@aaliyah__khxn_ said:

"Your mom rocks."

@mpiiilo reacted:

"I’m afraid she ate you up."

@tochi_mikes said:

"Wish I could like it more than once."

Source: Legit.ng