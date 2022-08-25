Popular rapper Erigga has sent a message to those who fight over politicians on social media ahead of the 2023 elections

The rapper said he has never seen any child of a politician fight dirty to defend their parents on social media

Erigga also urged Nigerians to vote for whoever favours them and avoid anything that could lead to fight

Nigerian rapper Erigga has given his opinion ahead of the 2023 general election as he speaks about the heated exchange on social media between Nigerians supporting different politicians.

Erigga urged Nigerians to vote for whoever favours them as he said he has never seen the child of any politician fight dirty to defend their parents online.

In his words:

"Las las VOTE for who go favor you￼ e never reach fight !!! I never see one politician pikin dey fight dirty dey defend he papa or mama for Twitter na only una when una papa and mama no even know where una Dey Nai dey fight break head here."

Reactions trail Erigga's statement about Nigerians fighting over politicians online

benedict201:

"Coz they have it all , that's nothing for them to defend. It's left for we the lost boys to defend the only option we gat ."

merie_prosper:

"Na their children go still de oppress us for club."

josephsunday:

"We want person way go make the economy great not favour only few people."

emmab:

"Naim be personal interest wey politicians de talk about.."

makanaly:

"Vawulence in the highest other. This one na 2-0 for the twitter 2023 freedom voting Nigerian youths ."

mdjstalon:

"I swear Be nice to one an other."

Erigga says Nigeria's biggest export is corruption

Nigerian indigenous rapper Erigga joined many Nigerians in reacting to the situation of things in the country.

The rapper, in a tweet, claimed one of Nigeria’s natural resources and biggest export is corruption, adding that no one is talking about it.

In his words:

“One of our natural resources and biggest export na corruption but nobody ready for that conversation!”

