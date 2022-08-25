Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, season 6 Peace Ogor seems to have had enough of the toxic masculinity constantly preached online by a particular social media influencer

Peace in reaction to a particular post recently shared by Shola, she slammed him for preaching misogyny and toxic masculinity

The ex-reality TV star also compared Shola to the popular Nigerian crossdresser while insinuating that his sexuality is questionable

Popular ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star from season 6, Peace Ogor, has called out popular social media influencer and self-acclaimed alpha male Shola, aka jayythedope, to stop spewing hate against the female gender.

Peace reacted to a post shared by Shola some days earlier, saying she sincerely hopes he ends up being with a man since he never has anything good to say about women.

Ex-BBNaija star Peace Ogor reacted to a tweet by popular Twitter influencer Shola calling him a Bobrisky wanna be Photo credit: @peaceogor/@jaythedope

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star also noted that the social media influencer oozes the persona of wanting to toe the line of a crossdresser; she cited Bobrisky as an example but preaches toxic masculinity.

She further averred that Shola needs to step out of the closet about his sexuality and live freely.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, this is what Shola tweeted that sparked the reaction, he said it was another Saturday of broke, lazy, and jobless women getting married yet again to young men who are forced to fend and cater for the home while their wives contribute little or nothing to the finances of the home.

See what Peace wrote below:

"I just hope this guy ends up with a man so women can rest . On the flip side it’s giving wanna be bobrisky but toxic masculinity. Chile leave the closet, step into the light and live free."

See some of the reactions that trailed both influencer's tweets:

@omolarawrites:

"He’s tweeting what’s paying his bills. He will dig up all manners of fictional scenarios he wants as this is his hustle. Women should not take it personal. It’s not as if real life men take these shallow advice."

@theonlyUyai:

"If he doesn’t say controversial things how will he eat? He caters to a particular class of men and they’re all miserable together."

@Drvoke1:

"The truth is not nice. You don't want to get into this type of marriage as a middle or low class Nigerian. It is very risky.."

@Adebayo92299056:

"A woman calling a man broke is fine but a man calling woman broke is a sin alaye rest no they. Cap rubbish."

I am not the head of my home because I don't believe in such ideals

Legit.ng recently reached out to the popular Nigerian singer Olawale Ashimi better known as BrymO, to weigh in on the raging gender war that has become rife on social media like that of BBNaija star Peace Ogor and Twitter influencer Shola.

The songwriter said the best way to resolve this problem is for society to stop assigning permanent roles to each gender because roles and duties are fluid.

He noted that only natural roles which are biologically determined are fixed.

BrymO said:

"Gender wars, we need to stop assigning roles because only natural roles are fixed. Biology and Geography determine a lot about life that's why I don't believe in the idea of a man being the head of the house. Why because husband naturally means master. That's why I am not the head of my home."

BBNaija star Peace returns to social media in fabulous timeless looks

Legit.ng recalls reporting how excited fans were when former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Peace Ogor returned to social media.

The reality star's last public post on Instagram before her return was in December 2021. However, Peace broke the four-month dearth to wow her fans with some new photos on May 2, 2022.

In the stack of photos, she rocked a pearl strand-embellished backless black dress paired with her blonde bob wig.

Source: Legit.ng