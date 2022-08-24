Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo was among the top dignitaries who showed up at the 62nd NBA Conference in Lagos

An excited Kanayo shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he met renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The two exchanged warm pleasantries before Kanayo presented a copy of his book to the famous Nigerian author

Nollywood actor and lawyer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, attended the 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and he shared moments with fans on social media.

One of the videos shared captured the moment Kanayo hurriedly walked up to famous author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who was also present at the conference.

Upon sighting the respected thespian, Adichie rose to her feet and the two were quick to exchange warm hugs and pleasantries.

Without wasting time, Kanayo equally brought out a copy of his book, The Testator, and signed it before handing it over to Adichie.

“At the 62nd Annual General Conference of the NBA, 2022, I had the honor and rare privilege of presenting a copy of "The Testator " to our internationally renowned literary icon and a dear Sister @chimamanda_adichie KEEP MAKING US PROUD. Ya gazie,” Kanayo wrote on Instagram.

Social media users react

"Nigeria will be better. Seeing you, HE P O and pretty and intelligent Chimamanda is hope that Nigeria will be better. We have citizens who genuinely want it to work."

"More wins Sir KOK."

"VERY LOVELY!!! I LOVE THIS!!! #IgboAmaka❤️❤️❤️. Nigeriawill be great again."

"I was expecting NBA to sacrifice Mr. KOK before he sacrifice them biko ."

