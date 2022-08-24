Media personality Stephanie Coker recently took to her Inststory channel with posts telling fans about a funny encounter with her husband

Apparently, Coker’s hubby, Olumide Aderinokun, decided to pay her a surprise visit on a movie set where she was working

However, it took the doting husband a few seconds before he recognised his wife who had been completely transformed into someone else

Media personality Stephanie Coker has taken to social media with a video showing how she was pleasantly surprised by her darling husband, Olumide Aderinokun.

Apparently, the young TV star was on a movie set alongside veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips aka Iya Rainbow, when her husband showed up unexpectedly.

Stephanie Coker and hubby on set. Photo: @stephaniecoker

Source: Instagram

However, the husband, who was hoping to run into his beautiful wife, was slightly taken aback by what he saw.

Coker, who was dressed as an old and haggard woman, hilariously captioned her video post:

“My husband came to visit us on set. He didn’t even recognize me at first.”

Stephanie Coker blames movie director

The media personality equally took a funny swipe at the director who instructed a makeup artiste on the movie set to tamper with her face. She wrote:

"I will never forgive my director for making the mua put black eyeshadow all over my face."

The video posted captured Coker in her movie set costume alongside her husband who was more appropriately dressed.

Watch the husband and wife below:

Stephanie Coker goes all out for husband on Valentine's Day

Still in a related story about the celebrity husband and wife, Legit.ng reported that Stephanie Coker ended Valentine's day on a high note for her husband as she went all out with the gift she got him.

The media personality shared a video of the moment she presented her husband with a wristwatch worth millions of naira as his special lover's day gift.

Stephanie's hubby was too stunned to speak as he opened the package to reveal the beautiful designer watch.

"My money has finished, please hit up my manager for new deals. Happy Valentine’s day zaddy, from the President of the Hot Wives Association. #valentinegift," she wrote on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng