“He Didn’t Recognise Me”: ‘Old and Haggard’ Looking Stephanie Coker Says As Hubby Storms Movie Set by Surprise
- Media personality Stephanie Coker recently took to her Inststory channel with posts telling fans about a funny encounter with her husband
- Apparently, Coker’s hubby, Olumide Aderinokun, decided to pay her a surprise visit on a movie set where she was working
- However, it took the doting husband a few seconds before he recognised his wife who had been completely transformed into someone else
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Media personality Stephanie Coker has taken to social media with a video showing how she was pleasantly surprised by her darling husband, Olumide Aderinokun.
Apparently, the young TV star was on a movie set alongside veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips aka Iya Rainbow, when her husband showed up unexpectedly.
However, the husband, who was hoping to run into his beautiful wife, was slightly taken aback by what he saw.
"We met on TikTok": Video emerges as Oyinbo lady flies from her country to be with fine man, she gives birth
Coker, who was dressed as an old and haggard woman, hilariously captioned her video post:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
“My husband came to visit us on set. He didn’t even recognize me at first.”
Stephanie Coker blames movie director
The media personality equally took a funny swipe at the director who instructed a makeup artiste on the movie set to tamper with her face. She wrote:
"I will never forgive my director for making the mua put black eyeshadow all over my face."
The video posted captured Coker in her movie set costume alongside her husband who was more appropriately dressed.
Watch the husband and wife below:
Stephanie Coker goes all out for husband on Valentine's Day
Still in a related story about the celebrity husband and wife, Legit.ng reported that Stephanie Coker ended Valentine's day on a high note for her husband as she went all out with the gift she got him.
New mum Regina Daniel serves body goals as she shares lovely video of her playing tennis at midnight
The media personality shared a video of the moment she presented her husband with a wristwatch worth millions of naira as his special lover's day gift.
Stephanie's hubby was too stunned to speak as he opened the package to reveal the beautiful designer watch.
"My money has finished, please hit up my manager for new deals. Happy Valentine’s day zaddy, from the President of the Hot Wives Association. #valentinegift," she wrote on Instagram.
Source: Legit.ng