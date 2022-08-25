A Nigerian lady got social media users gushing after going on a date with her young-looking father

The lady shared a sweet video from their outing, stating that it may be hard for her to find someone who would love her like her father

Netizens had nice thoughts for both father and daughter, some wished they could do the same for their dad

A Nigerian lady went on a date with her dad and took to TikTok to share a clip from the lovely outing.

The lady who stated that she is single gushed over dad and remarked about how hard it may be to get a lover like him for herself.

She gushed over her dad. Photo Credit: TikTok/@luvly_simii

She shared the video with the song Hard to Find by Chike, stating that she had to jump on the trend with her dad because of how people have bothered her with it. She captioned her post:

"Went on a date with my father Seeing as I’m single and everyone has been using this song to pępper me, I’ve decided to jump on the trend with my dad because e go dey hard to find love wey be like my papa own."

Some scenes from the clip showed the father and daughter doing a velfie and another of the man eating spaghetti.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

eyiucheudeh said:

"Your dad is cute oo."

motunray8 said:

"This is too beautiful to watch ...I'm definitely doing this with my Pop."

Kimberly Rene Unchen said:

"You just made me send my dad money,nd I’m grateful I did."

ivyperfume said:

"The perfect gentleman ever is ur dad. ps does morafker dad no join."

Judith Adeyemi3 said:

"This is so beautiful wish I had this type of relationship with my dad."

Nigerian man takes his old parents on a lunch date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had treated his old parents to a lunch date.

Albert took his 78-year-old mum and 83-year-old dad on a lunch date along with his wife, Dr Sola Oduwole.

Expressing excitement at the lunch treat, the man recalled how his dad had taken him and the family many years ago on a treat at a recreational club. Albert said he got to understand the sacrifice behind the kind gesture as time went on.

