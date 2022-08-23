The race to return to her baby girl looks is on for popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels after giving birth to her second baby

Regina shared a beautiful video of herself dancing at the lawn tennis court as she embarked on midnight exercise

The proud mother of two declared that she is doing her own exercise, and Nigerians have gushed over her lovely post

Ace Nollywood actress Regina Daniels got her fans drooling when she shared a beautiful video of herself doing exercise on Instagram.

The actress who recently welcomed her send son has started her journey to get her baby girl's body back.

Regina Daniels shares video of herself at tennis court.



In the video, she was seen dancing a lawn tennis court at midnight and disclosed that dancing is her own exercise.

According to her:

"We out here by past 12 playing tennis But as you can see, I’m doing my own exercise by dancing."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' video

A number of Regina Daniels' followers have trooped to the post's comments section to share mixed reactions to it, most of them commended her.



Mizwanneka:

"See how good you look baby."

Aseye.la:

"Anything that makes you happy is what you must do regardless."

Mega_preshy:

"Abeg enjoy your life my dearest."

Deborah_eyo16:

"Dance my love I love those dance step of urs especially that last one that nice time Eeerh always make me laugh when ever I see u since it . Any ways welcome back home."

Young_vicky_sky23:

"Making the body healthy and stronger."

