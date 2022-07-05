Popular skit maker and content creator Isbae U has taken possession of a new car as he joined the list of Benz owners in the country

Photo as well as a video of the new Benz, which comes in red colour, has gone viral on social media

Many fans and followers of the skit maker have since taken to the comment section to congratulate him

One of Nigeria’s skit makers, Isbae U, is making headlines as he takes possession of a new Mercedes Benz, which is reported to be worth millions.

In a photo that surfaced on social media, Isbea U was seen standing beside the Mercedes Benz, which comes in a red colour.

Isbae U drives his new car. Credit: @isbeau

Source: Instagram

A viral video also showed an excited Isbae U driving his new car.

The reports of the content creator’s new ride were made public by one of his colleagues, who took to social media to congratulate him.

See the post below:

Fans hail Isbae U as he takes possession of a new car

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

damoope:

"Have you paid mummy wa her money?"

damilolabanire:

"Hope he has refunded mummy wa?"

holla_snow:

"After Government na Skit makers ."

obinnaya.duru:

"King of girls…. Congratulations."

the_bukola:

"Hmmmm which update dey inside this skit making Gangan ."

therealprincessbims:

"Sha pay mummy wa her 4M I know say you still dey make skits sha."

woman___wrapper:

"Nobody get money reach naija skit-makers nowadays again, even politicians they learn las las efcc go visit them one by one."

Isbae U speaks on relationship with Mummy Wa

All was not well between lovebirds and skit makers Isbae U and Mummy Wa, as there were claims of domestic violence in their relationship.

This comes as Isbae U whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi was dragged on social media for cheating and brutalizing his girlfriend, Mummy Wa.

A post via controversial blog Gistlover claimed Isbae U is a woman beater and a chronic cheat.

Reacting to the claims made against him, Isbae U in a lengthy post via his Instastory revealed they were no longer on good terms as he said Mummy Wa was demanding a refund of the money she gave him. He said he has sent her N1 million and was hoping to complete the balance soon.

Source: Legit.ng