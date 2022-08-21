Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy, has sent an encouraging message to his friend and boxer, Anthony Joshua, following his latest defeat

The former heavyweight champion was beaten in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in the early hours on Sunday, August 12,

Cuppy hailed his dear friend after the famous defeat and noted that she still rate him highly, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, might have suffered an embarrassing back to back defeat at the hands of Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, but her celebrity friend, DJ Cuppy, is still rooting for him.

The billionaire's daughter took to her Instagram page to share a photo o herself and Anthony Joshua after the Usyk defeat and commended him greatly.

Cuppy noted that she is proud of Anthony Joshua, and he remains her champion even without belts.

According to her:

"So proud of Femi! With or without belts, always my champ @AnthonyJoshua ."

She also dropped a message for people who might be hating on Anthony Joshua.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy's encouraging post to Anthony Joshua.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official_omoiyamoji:

"Na since he met Buhari everything don change for am:"

Topzy_austin:

"Welcome to marlian gang."

Iam_franksergio:

"AJ fight for United Kingdom not for Nigeria."

Baba_tyz1:

"See as Anthony Joshua dey fight like woman. E sure me say I fit bet am. But he really fall my hand."

Richie1charles:

"You came into his life and he started losing."

Small_cee7:

"Since he starting rolling with you, that was when he started losing."

Officialcosmosbrand:

"Beat me once - my badd. Beat me twice - you're the real champ. Joshua should focus on his fitness not the fame. He's getting sofft and distracted."

DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua link up at Oxford University

DJ Cuppy once again linked up with famous Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Cuppy shared a photo of her and the British boxer in what looks like a library as she hinted he came to visit him in Oxford.

The billionaire daughter went on to ask her fans and followers if they think Joshua would make a good research assistant for the thesis.

