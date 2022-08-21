Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, got her fans drooling when she shared a lewd video of herself on Instagram

In the video, the mother of two was seen carrying one of her kids and flaunting her backside to show that she is free to do whatever she likes

She also advised women to be themselves and not be moved by what people of the world say, Nigerians have reacted differently to her post

Ace Nigeiran dancer who recently got divorced, Korra Obidi, seemed to be getting back to her baby girl lifestyle.

The entertainer shared an eye-poping video on Instagram and accompanied it with a thought-provoking caption.

Korra flaunted her backside in a see-through jumpsuit as she danced while boasting about being a mother of two kids.

In the caption, she advised women not to be under pressure from society or being forced to dress in a certain way because everyone seemed to have an opinion about everything.

The mother of two urged her fellow women to not lose themselves for anyone because they matter.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Korra's video

Social media users have trooped to the comments sections of Korra's post to drop hilarious remarks.

Iamstevana:

"Yes! Mothers don’t have to be boring. Lol. We are not supposed to completely change who we are, but grow into a even more beautiful fun version of ourselves. & you are of that & then some ♥️."

Makyz_styling:

"Do not loose yourself for anyone period. Please where can I find that jumpsuit? Mother of three is asking."

Nellynells__:

"The last stage of breakfast acceptance."

Kexx_10:

"You and your enstranged husband are just obsessed with each other."

Badasvlog"

"Lol there is different between no dignity and self esteem."

