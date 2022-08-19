A video showed former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, calling out Nigerian youths who dragged him over a comment he made about Manchester United

Kalu said he hopes Man Utd does well in their next game after they lost to Brentford; youths, in their reactions, linked his statement to Nigeria politics

In a funny video, Comedian Acapella reacted to Kalu’s statement as he laughed about how the politician was unable to sleep after being insulted online

Popular Nigerian comedian Acapella has queried the Generation Z of the Nigerian youth after they insulted a senator and former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, over a comment he made about Manchester United’s defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

Kalu's Facebook post was met with reactions from many youths as some said his party would lose in the 2023 election the same way Man Utd lost to Brentford.

Acapella reacts to a video of Orji Uzor Kalu cautioning youths. Credit: @comedian_acapella

Source: Instagram

Reacting via a video, Kalu spoke on Nigerian youth who were insulting an elder statesman like himself while adding that he has been successful since he was 25.

An extract from his statement read:

“You don’t insult your elders and become successful. I don’t want to curse anybody in Nigeria because I didn’t behave like this as a youth.

“I’m 62 years old. When I was 25 I was already very successful. So, if I see youths who should chat with a statesman like me so that they will have a lot of ideas to do something with and they are joking with it…It is not fair on me, neither is it fair on most of the civilized youths.”

Reacting, Acapella, in a caption of his video, wrote:

"Gen Z children don use Uzor Kalu back nack ground."

See the post below:

Orji Uzor laments as youth keep him awake till 3 am

The former governor of Abia state and the senator representing Abia North senatorial district cautioned youths across Nigeria, especially those on social media against insulting their elders.

Uzor-Kalu in a video titled; "The good and ugliness of the attitudes of today’s youth" which was posted on his personal Facebook page said Nigerians should learn to discuss issues rather than people.

The sharing of the recorded video by the lawmaker followed comments and reactions to his earlier post on the outcome of the football match between Manchester United and Brentford on Sunday, August 14.

