A video of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stirred hilarious reactions on social media

The state's number one citizen jumped on the trending Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge as he danced in the midst of the crowd

Nigerians have reacted differently to the governor's version of the song as they made hilarious assessments of it

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu continues to show that he is a politician is aware of what is trending among the people.

In a video that emerged online, the Governor who looked so happen could be seen jumping of the trending Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge.

Sanwo-Olu dances Buga amidst crowd Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In what looked like a political gathering, Sanwo-Olu dropped his version of the challenge as he moved in the midst of a mammoth crowd who were surprised by his dance moves.

Check out the Governor's Buga challenge below:

Nigerians react to Sanwo Olu's Buga dance video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Sanwo-Olu's Buga dance move in the midst of people, most of them made funny remarks about it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ozy.joy:

"Who gave the order?"

Femi_mike:

"You did asked for a youth governor. Now you have it."

Its_shizzy:

"Our fine boy Governor."

Arike_of_lagos:

"N election time dem dey shine nonsense teeth, after election now we no go see their faces."

Sugargurl888:

"Mehn this ppl dey see all we do online."

Luxury_empire_enterprise_:

"And they will say they don’t see what happens on the internet."

Queenb_suitsandcorporate:

"Even though I don’t like his personality, this video made me smile."

Laturinko:

"The man sha know how to enjoy life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu wins APC gubern ticket in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu has been elected as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Sanwo-Olu secured 1,170 votes out of a total of 1,198 accredited voters from across the southwest state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated his opponents for being a part of the process and invited them to join hands with him

