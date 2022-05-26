These People See All We Do Online: Mixed Reactions As Governor Sanwo-Olu Joins Buga Challenge Amidst Crowd
- A video of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stirred hilarious reactions on social media
- The state's number one citizen jumped on the trending Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge as he danced in the midst of the crowd
- Nigerians have reacted differently to the governor's version of the song as they made hilarious assessments of it
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu continues to show that he is a politician is aware of what is trending among the people.
In a video that emerged online, the Governor who looked so happen could be seen jumping of the trending Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge.
In what looked like a political gathering, Sanwo-Olu dropped his version of the challenge as he moved in the midst of a mammoth crowd who were surprised by his dance moves.
Check out the Governor's Buga challenge below:
Nigerians react to Sanwo Olu's Buga dance video
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Sanwo-Olu's Buga dance move in the midst of people, most of them made funny remarks about it.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Ozy.joy:
"Who gave the order?"
Femi_mike:
"You did asked for a youth governor. Now you have it."
Its_shizzy:
"Our fine boy Governor."
Arike_of_lagos:
"N election time dem dey shine nonsense teeth, after election now we no go see their faces."
Sugargurl888:
"Mehn this ppl dey see all we do online."
Luxury_empire_enterprise_:
"And they will say they don’t see what happens on the internet."
Queenb_suitsandcorporate:
"Even though I don’t like his personality, this video made me smile."
Laturinko:
"The man sha know how to enjoy life.
Governor Sanwo-Olu wins APC gubern ticket in Lagos
Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu has been elected as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.
Sanwo-Olu secured 1,170 votes out of a total of 1,198 accredited voters from across the southwest state.
Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated his opponents for being a part of the process and invited them to join hands with him
