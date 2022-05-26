Global site navigation

These People See All We Do Online: Mixed Reactions As Governor Sanwo-Olu Joins Buga Challenge Amidst Crowd
by  Yinka Obey
  • A video of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stirred hilarious reactions on social media
  • The state's number one citizen jumped on the trending Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge as he danced in the midst of the crowd
  • Nigerians have reacted differently to the governor's version of the song as they made hilarious assessments of it

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu continues to show that he is a politician is aware of what is trending among the people.

In a video that emerged online, the Governor who looked so happen could be seen jumping of the trending Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge.

Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu dances Buga amidst crowd Credit: @goldmynetv
Source: Instagram

In what looked like a political gathering, Sanwo-Olu dropped his version of the challenge as he moved in the midst of a mammoth crowd who were surprised by his dance moves.

Check out the Governor's Buga challenge below:

Nigerians react to Sanwo Olu's Buga dance video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Sanwo-Olu's Buga dance move in the midst of people, most of them made funny remarks about it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ozy.joy:

"Who gave the order?"

Femi_mike:

"You did asked for a youth governor. Now you have it."

Its_shizzy:

"Our fine boy Governor."

Arike_of_lagos:

"N election time dem dey shine nonsense teeth, after election now we no go see their faces."

Sugargurl888:

"Mehn this ppl dey see all we do online."

Luxury_empire_enterprise_:

"And they will say they don’t see what happens on the internet."

Queenb_suitsandcorporate:

"Even though I don’t like his personality, this video made me smile."

Laturinko:

"The man sha know how to enjoy life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu wins APC gubern ticket in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu has been elected as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Sanwo-Olu secured 1,170 votes out of a total of 1,198 accredited voters from across the southwest state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated his opponents for being a part of the process and invited them to join hands with him

Source: Legit.ng

