The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the messy fight between singer Buju BNXN and some officers

This comes as a viral video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, which showed the singer and some officers in a heated exchange

The Police, in a statement, said Buju would surely answer for assaulting a police officer, while the officers involved would be sanctioned

Following the viral video of popular singer Buju BNXN and some police officers on Wednesday, the Lagos State Police Command has given the latest update.

The Lagos police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, reacted to Buju’s statement about spitting on a police officer during the confrontation.

In a tweet he has now deleted, Buju wrote: “I just spat in a police officer and it felt so good” [sic].

Hundeyin stressed that while the police officers involved would be sanctioned for their misbehaviour, he added that Buju, if guilty, will answer for assaulting an officer.

Hundeyin wrote:

“@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in [sic] a police officer’s face and it felt so good.’ “He has since deleted the tweet. The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, while Buju ‘BNXN’ will surely answer for his assault on a police officer.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

@amachefe:

"I hope you have the evidence to support the crime? That includes the policemen, location and time."

Naterrapha:

"Make dem give Buju some gbedu make e burst him mind."

officiallykris:

"Make dem give Buju some gbedu make e burst him mind."

kinghillls42:

"He no wise I swear. Saw that tweet before he deleted it and it's all boils down to 'talent without wisdom' ."

Singer Buju BNXN in messy fight with police officers

Popular Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, caused a big stir on social media after he was involved in an altercation with the police.

The Kilometer crooner became a trending topic online after a series of videos of him and the policemen fighting on a Lagos road was captured by fans who recognised him.

In one of the clips, the singer’s Benz was surrounded by the armed men while Buju was seen looking dishevelled in just his singlet and trousers.

