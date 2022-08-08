BBNaija season 7 star, Groovy, is not entirely excited about the disqualification of one of his colleagues, Beauty

Despite not having a good relationship with Beauty, the Level-up housemate maintained that he never expected what happened on the eviction night

Nigerians have reacted differently to Groovy's statement after his colleague's disqualification, some of them slammed Beauty's unruly attitude

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-up housemate, Groovy has reacted to the disqualification of one of his colleagues, Beauty.

Beauty and Groovy started of well in biggie's house with many rooting for them to have an enviable relationship before things went south between them.

Groovy reacts to Beauty's disqualification. Credit: @groovymono @beautytukura.

Source: Instagram

Their relationship ended when Groovy danced with Chomzy and she got angry over it, calling him names and throwing her wig at him.

Groovy who seemed to be looking at a way to mend his relationship with Beauty is surprised by her eviction after the strikes.

The reality star declared that he felt sorry about it and that he never expected the disqualification.

Check out the post about his reaction to Beauty's disqualification below:

Nigerians react to Groovy's statement about Beauty's disqualification

Social media users have shared mixed thoughts about Groovy's reaction to Beauty's disqualification.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Okoriebishop7:

"Can he just shut up? Beauty told you not to dance with Chomzy. Yet, you no fit hold yourself."

Bosungmeh:

"It could be an answered prayer of Grovvy's family so he can focus... Remember Today is Sunday... One should be careful, you don't know who's praying against you."

Bryan_wealther:

"Her beauty took her into the show. But unfortunately, her character sent her packing. My people will say, good character is the true beauty of a lady."

Beauty receives first strike

Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty became the first 2022 housemate to receive a strike in the Level Up house barely one week in.

Minutes before the Sunday live show, a clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates in the lounge.

The punishment was meted out on the former Miss Nigeria for violating Big Brother's rules by acting violently towards a fellow housemate.

