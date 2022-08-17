Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s wedding, has continued to remain a trending topic on social media

Another video from the special occasion recently made the rounds of the singer saying her marriage vows

Chinwo showed her fun personality as she mimicked the pastor and repeated the vows in a funny way that had people laughing

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s wedding has continued to leave fans gushing over her fun personality.

Just recently, another video from the big event made the rounds showing the music star saying her marriage vows.

In the trending clip, Mercy mimicked the pastor as she repeated the vows in a funny way that left the guests present rolling with laughter.

Mercy Chinwo leaves guests laughing as she says marriage vows in funny way. Photos: @mediaroomhub

The singer’s husband, Blessed, also tried to keep a straight face but could hold it in no longer and burst into laughter at his wife’s antics.

See the video below:

Internet users laugh over video of Mercy Chinwo saying her vows

Shortly after the video was posted online, it went viral and internet users could not hide their amusement. Many of them praised her for being jovial. Read some of their comments below:

Markidiahi:

“How can a husband be angry with this kind of very jovial - fun-loving wife? Beautiful soul.”

Yogawithqueencassie:

“ I love her . Just be you !!!!”

Officialkafayat:

“She is such a funny soul......”

Chinweiloghalu:

“Lovely couple they’re going to be super happy . Nothing like having laughter in your marriage.”

Theadaeze:

“She’s so sweet .”

Mercy Chinwo thrills fans from balcony on wedding introduction day

In a related story about the gospel star ,Mercy Chinwo trended on social media following the emergence of a lovely video from her introduction ceremony.

Some days before, Legit.ng reported that the singer had her wedding introduction and lovely photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online to the delight of fans.

Apparently, some overzealous fans stormed the residence of Chinwo’s dad where the ceremony was taking place. Instead of turning them down, the bride-to-be made an appearance on the balcony and treated her fans to a free music performance.

