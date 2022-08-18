A South African lady with an hour-glass figure recorded a #tshweribucket dance challenge clip and set social media on fire

TikTok user @the_october_goddess laughed as she posted the video of her dancing with the bucket online

People could not get enough of her sauce and took to the comment section to shower encomiums on her

Viral dance challenges have peeps doing some strange things, like dancing with buckets. One woman tried her luck at the challenge and defeated all contestants with her saucy moves.

The #tshweribucket viral dance challenge has people dancing with buckets to the groovy track speaking of a bucket, lol. It might sound odd, but it’s a vibe!

TikTok user @the_october_goddess danced with a bucket and people could not get enough of it. Image: TikTok / @the_october_goddess

Source: UGC

TikTok user @the_october_goddess posted her dance challenge clip and it is fire.

The lady got her money maker out and used that bucket to her full advantage. She had a good laugh at herself while recording the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Social media users let the good sis know that she nailed it

People absolutely loved her clip and made it known in the comment section. Some feel this is by far the best #tshweribucket challenge clip they have seen. Her dance moves had some peeps tripping too.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Thugga said:

“Challenge closed ♂️.”

@kraken_391 said:

“Yooooooooh.”

@Sixolile, Luyanda Gc said:

“No my sister find a charity to donate some to. They are going to get jealous.”

@cadet649 said:

“I was starting to wonder which one is the bucket...I have to make sense to someone.”

Mother with a crate of eggs joins her daughter in dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had joined her daughter in doing a dance video.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter.

There were men who complimented the lady's beauty, saying they would have loved it if she was tagged.

Source: Briefly.co.za