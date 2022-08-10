Veteran entertainer Mr Ibu has sparked funny reactions from fans and followers on social media after he was spotted in a video post

Apparently, the comic actor went for a haircut and his daughter was present to capture the moment on camera

However, when the barber said he wants to make Mr Ibu appear young, the actor was quick to shut him down and submit that he prefers to look fresh

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has once again been spotted in a TikTok video that humoured members of the online community.

As usual, the actor's daughter was present with him when he went to get a haircut and she made sure to capture the moment on camera.

Mr Ibu 'knocks' barber during haircut. Photo: Tiktok/@officialladyjasminec

Source: UGC

After the haircut had been almost completed, the barber admired the results and mentioned how Ibu appeared much younger than his age.

However, this was a compliment that didn’t go down well with the actor who is already in his sixties. Mr Ibu was quick to shut the barber down and ask why he would want to look younger than he is.

The entertainer said he prefers to look fresh as opposed to looking younger.

Watch the funny clip below:

Social media users react

loicezuze said:

"He is looking good in that cut."

donkizy82 said:

"Thank God daddy is back again fully."

IAmDeVarez said:

"Woah! Mr Ibu barb my type of hair style and come still speak my language ."

KleinerJunge GroßerGott said:

"This man total complete vibe. Mr ibu. Massive love ❤️."

Thomas washer said:

"I love you sir looking good on your haircut"

Tommy-n said:

"This barber will make heaven,,, just look at how handsome Mr IBU is looking."

