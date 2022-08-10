“I Dey Craze? I No Won Look Young”: Mr Ibu ‘Knocks’ Barber During Haircut, Says He Only Wants to Appear Fresh
- Veteran entertainer Mr Ibu has sparked funny reactions from fans and followers on social media after he was spotted in a video post
- Apparently, the comic actor went for a haircut and his daughter was present to capture the moment on camera
- However, when the barber said he wants to make Mr Ibu appear young, the actor was quick to shut him down and submit that he prefers to look fresh
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has once again been spotted in a TikTok video that humoured members of the online community.
As usual, the actor's daughter was present with him when he went to get a haircut and she made sure to capture the moment on camera.
After the haircut had been almost completed, the barber admired the results and mentioned how Ibu appeared much younger than his age.
"I will get a job and live happily": Man excited as he relocates to Nigeria, posts video as he arrives Lagos
However, this was a compliment that didn’t go down well with the actor who is already in his sixties. Mr Ibu was quick to shut the barber down and ask why he would want to look younger than he is.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The entertainer said he prefers to look fresh as opposed to looking younger.
Watch the funny clip below:
Social media users react
loicezuze said:
"He is looking good in that cut."
donkizy82 said:
"Thank God daddy is back again fully."
IAmDeVarez said:
"Woah! Mr Ibu barb my type of hair style and come still speak my language ."
KleinerJunge GroßerGott said:
"This man total complete vibe. Mr ibu. Massive love ❤️."
Thomas washer said:
"I love you sir looking good on your haircut"
Tommy-n said:
"This barber will make heaven,,, just look at how handsome Mr IBU is looking."
"Man is tired already": Groom looks at wife seriously as she dances during their wedding in viral video
Mr Ibu's wife launches search for her father
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Comedian Mr Ibu’s wife, Iburess, took to social media seeking the help of netizens in finding her father.
According to Iburess, she never got to know the true identity of her father before her mother left the world.
Many were seen in the comment section with words of concern as they prayed for her to locate the man as soon as possible.
Source: Legit.ng