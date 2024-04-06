A Nigerian man who rented a house in a remote area has shared a video of the interior of his house

The trending clip on Instagram showed the contrast between the location of the house and the luxurious interior

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many sharing their thoughts about the owner's choice to live in such area

A Nigerian man's house has become the topic of discussion on social media as netizens react to a viral video.

The trending clip showed the interesting contrast between the remote location of his house and the luxurious interior.

Nigerian man displays interior of his house Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram, Ngozi Ejionueme / Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Man pimps apartment situated in remote area

A look at the surrounding of his house would reduce the expectation of visitors and give an impression of a noble house.

However, this was not the case with this young man who chose to pimp his house regardless of how the exterior background looked.

In a video, he gently took netizens on a short trip from the exterior of his house to the interior, revealing the huge contrast between the two.

Reactions as man shows off fine house

Netizens had different things to say about the video shared by @yabaleftonline. Some wondered why he chose to live in such an area in Nigeria.

Yana said:

"Don’t judge a book by its cover."

Rolly_0966 wrote:

"See room see kitchen, abi you think say kitchen no supposed fine too?"

Mizkimoraprecious reacted:

"He’s so clean and well organised!"

Rolly_0966 said:

"Rooms go always fine for camera until you enter inside."

Hyrishtheebigdeal said:

"It’s giving A for Another avia dey inside that your avia abi how una dey spell am?"

Oyinentertainer said:

"Never judge someone without knowing the whole story, you may think you understand. But you don't."

Jaytee_yna said:

"Inside that your Evian so another Evian dey inside."

Timipere03 said:

"Like this comment if God has been so good and faithful to you."

Crown_tabiti reacted:

"Enemies don too whine this guy for past."

Luchyclaire30 said:

"It’s giving the lifestyle cost, na you no know."

Mizval_fabrics said:

"Kudos to him, very neat and well organized."

Iam_dorcasz added:

"Omo if I be thief I no go wan enter that house."

Source: Legit.ng