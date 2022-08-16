A Nigerian woman based abroad has sparked reactions on social media after calling out actresses in the movie industry

The woman identified as Adebimpe Alasoadura accused Nollywood actresses of pimping out young ladies to wealthy old men in the highbrow areas of Lagos

Alasoadura equally took a swipe at actress Iyabo Ojo while questioning the source of her wealth and how she was able to afford a house in Turkey

A Nigerian woman, Adebimpe Alasoadura, who is based in the diaspora has addressed a video to popular actresses in the movie industry.

Alasoadura didn’t mince her words as she accused Nollywood actresses of misleading young ladies and enticing them with a life of luxury.

Woman slams Iyabo Ojo. Photo: @iyaboojofeespris

Source: Instagram

According to her, most of these actresses now have a trend of pimping out young ladies to rich older men who reside in the highbrow areas of Lagos like Ikoyi, Lekki Phase One and Two.

She equally claimed that actresses have ladies stationed in clubhouses and eventually get cuts from them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a different portion of the video, Alasoadura particularly called out Iyabo Ojo and queried her source of wealth.

According to her, Ojo has not been actively involved in movie making over the past four years but yet has been able to buy a house in Turkey and build another in Lekki.

Alasoadura compared the actresses to senior colleagues like Iya Awero, Sola Sobowale, Mama Rainbow among others who do not have so many luxury possessions.

Watch the full video below:

Social media users react

mr_kogberegbe said:

"Do u have ur facts for all these accusation? I am just asking ni oo and passing by jeje mi."

mo_badmos said:

"In as much as this woman is making point, she's hating! Which made her rant malicious.you can speak without hating on their success."

deenak_afolabi said:

"If you suffer and it didn't work for you, is that supposed to another person's fault Abi I'm lost pls...so ivabo oio is meant be suffering because the people she met in industry didn't make it."

olamiide_ said:

"This woman is making sense...you bought a house in turkey...which work are you doing ??? It's a big question."

essentials_by_lawlars said:

"This is wrong in all levels © seems from a place of jealousy,she is an adult just like you, you have no right to question Her and vice versa. Y'all do not know boundaries at all."

miss_turton said:

"Na who wan go astray go go astray, train your kids well and stop blaming everyone but the silly girls who fail to work hard and wait for God's time. Very soon they would blame Nigeria's problem on celebrities."

Iyabo Ojo brags about maintaining her body

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian veteran actress, Iyabo Ojo, went online to show off her lovely figure as she bragged about her good looks.

The mother of two posted a series of sultry photos where she flaunted her figure 8 and noted that she is a 44-year-old looking 22.

Iyabo’s photos stirred a series of interesting reactions on social media with some people saying she underwent surgery

Source: Legit.ng