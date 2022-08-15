Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana was among the prominent Nigerians who stormed the wedding of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo

An exciting video from the event showed the moment Obi Cubana and some friends joined Mercy and her hubby on the dance floor as they made money rain

The video has received applause from many Nigerians, with many hailing Obi Cubana for coming through for the gospel singer

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s wedding to her husband and pastor Blessed Uzochkwa made headlines over the weekend, with top and prominent figures within and outside the entertainment industry storming the event.

One of the event's highlights was the moment renowned businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, made for the dance floor with others as Mercy and her hubby showed off some serious dance moves.

Obi Cubana at Mercy Chinwo's wedding. Credit: @mercychinwo @obicubana

Source: Instagram

A clip from the video, which has gone viral on social media, showed an excited Mercy putting in more energy as she danced while Obi Cubana and others made money.

Many netizens react as Obi Cubana makes money rain at Mercy Chinwo’s wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Kyennan Sati:

"Indeed is good to serve the Lord..I tap from this anointing ooo."

Simeon Susan:

"God of mery Congratulations Indeed it good to serve the lord."

Esther Maduerosi:

"A Woman Highly Favored By God Congratulations Mercy So Happy 4u I Tap from this."

Nwaeke Blessing:

"Waw that is cool thank GOD For everything GOD when is my turn."

Dollars rain as Mercy Chinwo and hubby scatter dance floor at reception

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for top gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, who had their white wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 13.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the first videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media to the delight of fans who had been waiting for updates.

One of the videos captured the moment Chinwo and her man were asked to exchange kisses after they were officially pronounced husband and wife.

Well, after church activities were concluded, the party doors were thrown open and many joined the newlyweds for their wedding reception.

