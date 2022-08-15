The last has not been heard about Nigerian gospel musician Mercy Chinwo's elegant wedding as the making of a cake used on Saturday has surfaced online

A rare video shared on TikTok has shown how Chinwo's gigantic wedding cake was assembled by the baking group who handled it

The gigantic white cake with about 8 layers was done with inscriptions of Chinwo's songs titles on it

Mixed reactions have trailed a rare video that captured how Mercy Chinwo's wedding cake was assembled.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @akwaibomwedding who gave kudos to a cake maker @dewdropscakes for the work, suggesting that Dew Drops Cakes made it.

Chinwo's cake had inscriptions of her song titles. Photo Credit: TikTok/@akwaibomwedding

Source: UGC

The short clip started with a scene of different layers of the cake when it had not been assembled.

Staff of the baking company could be seen backing the camera as they focused on work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The next scenes showed the cake already in layers from the biggest to the smaller size of it.

A lady stayed on a ladder to receive each layer from a man and then places it on the tall cake. It was observed that the cake had inscriptions of Mercy Chinwo's songs titles on each layer.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mario said:

"This one na tipper go carry this cake to the venue because with just one layer of birthday cake I carry in my car I will be very protective."

Chidera said:

"A pure definition of God's excess love❤️May your Marriage be Fruitful..

"May my mine be Fruitful too."

Timini98 said:

"Eiii God o with tears in my eye I tap from this blessing I claim it so shall it be in."

simply_novia said:

"Why not assemble it at the venue?... or how will this be transported?, maybe they'd disassemble it sha."

apetiblessing2 said:

"Congratulations dearest. But is dis really necessary. I tap in ur blessings. No hate comments thou but was just wondering."

Dollar bills rain heavily at Mercy Chinwo's wedding reception

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dollar bills had rained heavily as Mercy Chinwo and her hubby danced at their wedding reception.

One of the videos captured the moment Chinwo and her man were asked to exchange kisses after they were officially pronounced husband and wife.

A video from the event showed the new husband and wife gracing the dance floor as their friends and family made money rain on them.

In her usual fashion, Chinwo didn’t hold back from showing off her impressive moves on the dance floor.

Source: Legit.ng