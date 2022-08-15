Nigerian veteran music star 2Baba has come for those dragging over claims that he impregnated a banker

The singer, in a statement, clapped back at those insulting him as he said they were speaking about what they knew about

2Baba, who seemed to be displeased by the allegations against him, went on to also insult those dragging him in pidgin

Veteran music star Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba, in a recent statement has come for those insulting him over claims that he impregnated a banker.

It appears 2Baba, known for shying away, couldn’t take the many insults from netizens as he clapped back at them in a post via his Instastory on Monday.

Una too like belle matter: 2Baba. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

The Hypertek label boss wrote in pidgin:

“Una too like belle matter see people wey no even know who be their senator just Dey insult unto Wetin dem no even get any idea about. Una well done. Father forgive dem for their brain has been fried.”

See the post below:

In another video, via his page, 2Baba shared a video of him vibing to one of his songs.



Internet users react to 2Baba's video

See the reactions below:

annieidibia1:

"Ohhhhh but my Broda … u for just try steady the camara well na … ahhhahhhh u just Dey turn turn our eyes! Make we see ya fine face well na ! Ta for u o‍♀️."

goddess_of_cruise:

"Why una no dey attack 2baba like una attack Yul? This Baba own too much Abeg."

2Baba sparks rumours after he tendered an apology to Annie Idibia

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba, had fans wondering about his marriage for the umpteenth time after he tendered a moving apology to his wife, Annie, and others.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the music star shared a series of posts where he expressed his regret and showed remorse to his wife, the rest of his family and his team.

In one post, he penned a lengthy note where he apologised for embarrassing his wife, kids, his mother, their families, and his management team.

