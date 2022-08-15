Nigerian entertainers who are fans of football, Adekunle Gold and Bella Shmurda, have reacted the Manchester United humiliating defeat to Brentford

The defeat is the second in both matches they have played so far in the Premier League, and the singers have expressed their concerns

Bella and AG Baby shifted their attention to God to intervene in Manchester United's matter, Nigerians have reacted to their posts

The embarrassing start to the new season by Manchester United under their new manager Eric Ten Haag has been a major concern for the fans of the club and subjecting the fanbase to the subject of ridicule in the eyes of people supporting other football clubs.

Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold and Bella Shmurda are the latest celebrity to react to the club's humiliating defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

Adekunle Gold and Bella Shmurda react to Man United defeat. Credit: @adekunlegold @manchesterunited @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

The duo decided to call on God in the difficult time for Manchester United and hoped they come out of it.

Check out some of their tweets about the defeat below:

One fan advised Adekunle Gold to stop watching Manchester United's matches because he might be contributing to their ill luck and the singer angrily replied him.

Nigerians react to Adekunle Gold and Bella Shmurda's tweets

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Adekunle Gold and Bella Shmurda calling to God to come to Manchester United's aid.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Blenzyzfire:

"Portable is typing… you wan steal him line."

Mbitsemimi:

"I cried myself to sleep last night."

Anita_diva1:

"BP is currently high."

Muzybah:

"How are you still supporting this team."

Prince_Adeday0:

"Manchester disunited is showing their big fan Adekunle Gold pepper."

Adekunle Gold wears Man United jersey despite UCL disqualification

Singer and a big fan of Manchester United football club Adekunle Gold expressed his dissatisfaction over the club's performance.

He shared his thoughts after wearing the club's jersey despite finishing outside the top four and would be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Adekunle Gold, in a video, said he doesn't understand how he still has the gut to put on the Red Devils' shirt despite their loss.

